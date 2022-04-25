Jesse Marsch's Whites have not played since the 3-0 win at Watford on Saturday, April 9, a triumph which put the Whites nine points clear of the drop zone at the time.

But Burnley have since taken seven points put of a possible nine, pulling themselves above the dreaded dotted line and up to fourth-bottom, just two points behind fifth-bottom Leeds but having played one game more.

Everton are now third-bottom and four points behind the Whites on the same amount of games.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MONDAY NIGHT RETURN: For Leeds United against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, above. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Our live blog below will bring you all the pre-match build-up upon landing at Selhurst Park followed by confirmed line ups, live match updates and analysis but in the meantime here is the early team news and predicted Whites XI.

Leeds United team news

Whites boss Jesse Marsch has already revealed that United's England international star Kalvin Phillips will make his first start since December, the midfielder reported to be at 100 per cent fit following two outings from the bench upon his return from a hamstring injury.

But fellow midfielder Adam Forshaw is facing six weeks out with a fractured kneecap and joins Patrick Bamford and Tyler Roberts on the sidelines.

Bamford is expected to return to the grass this week as he works his way back from a ruptured plantar fascia whilst Roberts is making good progress having ruptured a hamstring tendon.

Junior Firpo had been absent with a knee injury, the left back recovering from grade two medial collateral ligament damage whilst Jamie Shackleton had been out with an Achilles issue.

But neither were mentioned by Marsch as he ran through United's injuries at his pre-match press conference, suggesting they were now both back fit.

Young defender Leo Hjelde has also returned from a knee issue for the 23s.

Predicted Leeds XI: Meslier; Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Dallas; Phillips, Klich; Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo, James.

Crystal Palace team news

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira was facing a weekend fitness check over one of his Crystal Palace stars for tonight's Premier League clash.

France under-21s midfielder Michael Olise has been experiencing issues with a foot problem and the 20-year-old was substituted in the 40th minute of Wednesday night's 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United.

Palace's players then had both Thursday and Friday off and Vieira was poised to take a Saturday check on Olise to assess his condition ahead of Monday night's clash against Leeds.