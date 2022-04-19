Crystal Palace v Leeds United: Is it on TV? channel, kick off time, head-to-head record and more

United have six games left to secure their place in the Premier League for the 2022/2023 season.

An unbeaten run of four games has given the Whites a significant boost in the fight to avoid the drop, and they now stand eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Marsch will be hoping his side can keep up their fine form against Crystal Palace, as Leeds next face tougher fixtures against Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

What time is kick off?

Leeds United will kick off against Crystal Palace at 8pm on Monday April 25.

Adam Forshaw pursues Jordan Ayew during Leeds United's 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Elland Road in November. Pic: Jan Kruger.

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

Crystal Palace v Leeds United will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7pm.

You can follow the action on the YEP's live blog, which will bring you all the updates from line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

What happened the last time the teams met?

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira. Pic: Glyn Kirk.

Leeds United snatched a late win against Crystal Palace at Elland Road in November.

The Whites came out on top of a tightly-contest contest under the lights after referee Kevin Friend consulted his pitchside VAR monitor to adjudge that Marc Guehi had handled the ball in the box from a Raphinha corner.

It was the Brazilian winger who then stepped up to take the penalty and send Whites fans barmy with a 95th-minute winner.

Last season, VAR played a controversial role in the Whites' Selhurst Park visit as Patrick Bamford was denied an equaliser for an exceptionally tight offside before the Eagles went on to win 4-1.

Raphinha celebrates scoring the winner in Leeds United's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace. Pic: Jan Kruger.

Of the teams' 65 meetings throughout history, Leeds have won 31 games, with 16 encounters ending in a draw.

How are Crystal Palace doing?

Crystal Palace have pulled off some impressive results recently, notably beating an in-form Arsenal side 3-0 and holding league leaders Manchester City to a goalless draw.

But their unbeaten run of five Premier League games came to an end when they visited the King Power Stadium on April 10.

Missed chances and brilliance from Leicester midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall meant they trailed at the break and could only claw one back in the second half, falling to a 2-1 defeat.