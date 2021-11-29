Crystal Palace suffer major injury blow ahead of Leeds United trip

Danish international defender Joachim Andersen missed his first game of the season when sitting out Saturday's clash at home to Aston Villa due to a hamstring issue.

The 25-year-old centre back then underwent scans on Sunday and Eagles boss Patrick Vieira has revealed that Andersen will play no part at Elland Road.

"He's not going to travel, he is not 100 per cent," said Vieira at his pre-match press conference, as quoted by football.london.

INJURY BLOW: For Crystal Palace and boss Patrick Vieira, above, ahead of Tuesday night's Premier League clash against Leeds United at Elland Road. Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

"We have to evaluate the injuries every day and see how he's feeling. But for the game tomorrow it will be too short."

With Andersen missing, Palace's seven-game unbeaten run came to an end against Villa via a 2-1 defeat.

But Palace have also been boosted by the return of Eberechi Eze who was handed half an hour from the bench against Villa upon his comeback from an Achilles injury suffered at the end of last season.

"I think it's good for him, for the club and the fans," said Vieira about Eze's return.

"He needs to play games, he needs time to get to his best and we will give him the support that he needs."

