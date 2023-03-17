Crystal Palace face Leeds United next month but Patrick Vieira will not be in the Elland Road dugout after being sacked on Friday.

Leeds United’s Premier League relegation rivals Crystal Palace are on the hunt for a new manager after sacking Patrick Vieira on Friday morning.

Palace are due to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday in their final game before the international break. Eight of the club’s final 11 games are against all of the teams below them in the table.

However, they are winless in 2023 and sit just three points above the relegation places despite occupying 12th place.

Chairman Steve Parish said of the decision: “It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made. Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status.”

Palace coach Paddy McCarthy led first-team training on Friday and will manage the side against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Leeds face the London club at Elland Road on April 8 with Roy Hodgson - who managed the club between 2017 and 2021 before retiring - the current favourite to take over at Selhurst Park, with several reports he is being considered by the club.

However, many other names have been linked, including two former Leeds managers...here’s some of the names being tipped for the job. Any surprises?

