Crystal Palace 'bid' for Leeds United rivals' star man as Man City swoop for youngster

A round-up of the latest Championship transfer news

Leeds United are starting to make moves in the summer transfer market. The Whites have confirmed the permanent addition of Joe Rodon from Tottenham Hotspur and more signings are expected over the course of the next few weeks.

Players are being moved on too with Jamie Shackleton and Sam Greenwood the latest to leave Elland Road, with the latter joining Preston North End on loan on Friday afternoon. It's been a busy summer for Championship clubs so far, it's fair to say, with deals going through across the division.

With that in mind, here's a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from across the second tier.

Rooney's Whittaker 'crazy offers' claim

Plymouth Argyle boss Wayne Rooney insists the Pilgrims will only consider 'crazy offers' for the services of Morgan Whittaker this summer. Whittaker was Plymouth's best last season, bagging 19 Championship goals for the club in their first campaign back in the second tier.

As such, the 23-year-old has been linked to a number of clubs this summer with Brentford, Wolves, Lazio, Stuttgart and Celta Vigo among those said to be tracking him. Rooney fears Plymouth's resolve could be tested, but he's confident the club will only consider big money offers.

"Morgan has come in as everyone else has for pre-season," Rooney said, per Plymouth Live. "He has trained really well I have to say, with a smile on his face, and he's a quality player, there is no getting beyond that.

"I'm sure there will be interest, I'm sure there will be bids for him, but from our point of view he's an Argyle player and I want to try to move forward with Morgan. Of course, if you are getting crazy offers as a club you have to look at that, but we want him here. We want him to be part of the squad."

Man City to bag Coventry teenager

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Coventry City academy starlet Marlow Barrett. The defender is still in the Sky Blues' youth ranks and hasn't made a senior debut for the club yet, but it seems his performances in the academy have caught the eye.

A number of clubs have been keen, but it seems a switch to the Premier League champions is on the cards, with Barrett set to become a part of City's academy. Coventry will of course be entitled to compensation should the deal go through.

Palace bid for Hull man

Crystal Palace have reportedly sent an opening bid to Hull City for the services of Jaden Philogene. Palace have been linked with interest in Leeds United's Crysencio Summerville this summer, but according to Teamtalk, it's Philogene they have made an approach for.

The report doesn't go as far as to say how much the club have offered the Tigers, but it comes just days after reports emerged of a £30m bid from Ipswich for both Philogene and Jacob Greaves. It is also suggested that Everton and Ipswich have made contact with the player’s representatives, with the 22-year-old's heart set on a move to the top flight.