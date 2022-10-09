Crystal Palace 2 Leeds United 1: Graham Smyth's player ratings and gallery as quartet get 5s

Leeds went ahead in the tenth minute after brilliant work from Brenden Aaronson who weaved his way into the Palace box and fired in a low shot that crashed back off the post into the path of Pascal Struijk who coolly converted.

But Palace equalised with their first attempt on goal 14 minutes later as Odsonne Edouard headed home a Michael Olise free-kick which arrived just moments after Patrick Bamford had been denied by Eagles 'keeper Vicente Guaita when one on one.

Leeds then created very little after the break and Palace bagged the game’s winning goal in the 76th minute as Wilfried Zaha set up Eberechi Eze to rifle home a ferocious finish.

The Whites could have gone seventh with a victory but instead now sit 14th and level on points with Palace, the pair both three points clear of the drop zone.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from Sunday afternoon’s disappointing turn of events at Selhurst Park.

1. Illan Meslier 6 - Could do little with either goal. Few saves to make besides that. Some poor distribution in the second half didn't help Leeds build.

2. Rasmus Kristensen 7 - An excellent first half against Zaha, lost his man for the equaliser. Was unable to shut down Zaha completely in the second half. Unlucky to see yellow, which led to his substituting.

3. Liam Cooper 5 - Made a mistake that led to the opener, dived in and didn't get there for the second. Some way shy of his best.

4. Robin Koch 7 - Wasn't culpable for either goals, did little wrong and carried on in the vein of form he's displayed this season.