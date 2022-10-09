Crystal Palace 2 Leeds United 1: Graham Smyth's player ratings and gallery as quartet get 5s
A wasteful Leeds United side ultimately fell to a 2-1 defeat in Sunday afternoon’s Premier League clash at Crystal Palace – but how did we rate the performances?
Leeds went ahead in the tenth minute after brilliant work from Brenden Aaronson who weaved his way into the Palace box and fired in a low shot that crashed back off the post into the path of Pascal Struijk who coolly converted.
But Palace equalised with their first attempt on goal 14 minutes later as Odsonne Edouard headed home a Michael Olise free-kick which arrived just moments after Patrick Bamford had been denied by Eagles 'keeper Vicente Guaita when one on one.
Leeds then created very little after the break and Palace bagged the game’s winning goal in the 76th minute as Wilfried Zaha set up Eberechi Eze to rifle home a ferocious finish.
The Whites could have gone seventh with a victory but instead now sit 14th and level on points with Palace, the pair both three points clear of the drop zone.
Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from Sunday afternoon’s disappointing turn of events at Selhurst Park.