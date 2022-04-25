Crystal Palace 0 Leeds United 0: Recap and reaction from Selhurst Park as Whites take a point

Jesse Marsch's Whites have not played since the 3-0 win at Watford on Saturday, April 9, a triumph which put the Whites nine points clear of the drop zone at the time.
But Burnley have since taken seven points put of a possible nine, pulling themselves above the dreaded dotted line and up to fourth-bottom, just two points behind fifth-bottom Leeds but having played one game more.
Everton are now third-bottom and four points behind the Whites on the same amount of games.
Our live blog below will bring you all the pre-match build-up followed by live match updates and analysis as Leeds look to net a huge three points.
Crystal Palace 0 Leeds United 0 LIVE
Last updated: Monday, 25 April, 2022, 21:50
- 8pm kick-off at Selhurst Park
- One change for Leeds as Kalvin Phillips starts
- Robin Koch drops to the bench
Full time
A point it is
Leeds counter
90 + 3: But nothing made of it
Ball with Meslier
90 + 3: But Leeds then give it away,
Crikey, CHANCE PALACE
90 + 2: Zaha shot takes a huge deflection and behind for a corner, just
3 minutes
90: Of added time
Chance to regroup
90: Free kick in Leeds half for a foul on Raphinha but Palace then have a free kick in their own half
Leeds clear
89: Shouts of handball against Llorente, all Palace, Leeds living on the break
Palace free kick
88: Leeds had a chance to break but Greenwood lost the ball and Palace came again
CHANCE PALACE
87: Gallagheer teed up in the box but shoots at Meslier who saves
Not much sign of a Leeds chance yet
86: It might take a moment of a brilliance but it’s looking like a point