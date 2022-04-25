Crystal Palace 0 Leeds United 0: Recap and reaction from Selhurst Park as Whites take a point

Leeds United finally return to Premier League against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park tonight and you can follow all of the developments here.

By Lee Sobot
Monday, 25th April 2022, 9:58 pm

Jesse Marsch's Whites have not played since the 3-0 win at Watford on Saturday, April 9, a triumph which put the Whites nine points clear of the drop zone at the time.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

But Burnley have since taken seven points put of a possible nine, pulling themselves above the dreaded dotted line and up to fourth-bottom, just two points behind fifth-bottom Leeds but having played one game more.

Everton are now third-bottom and four points behind the Whites on the same amount of games.

Our live blog below will bring you all the pre-match build-up followed by live match updates and analysis as Leeds look to net a huge three points.

Crystal Palace 0 Leeds United 0 LIVE

Last updated: Monday, 25 April, 2022, 21:50

  • 8pm kick-off at Selhurst Park
  • One change for Leeds as Kalvin Phillips starts
  • Robin Koch drops to the bench
Monday, 25 April, 2022, 21:50

Full time

A point it is

Monday, 25 April, 2022, 21:49

Leeds counter

90 + 3: But nothing made of it

Monday, 25 April, 2022, 21:49

Ball with Meslier

90 + 3: But Leeds then give it away,

Monday, 25 April, 2022, 21:48

Crikey, CHANCE PALACE

90 + 2: Zaha shot takes a huge deflection and behind for a corner, just

Monday, 25 April, 2022, 21:47

3 minutes

90: Of added time

Monday, 25 April, 2022, 21:46

Chance to regroup

90: Free kick in Leeds half for a foul on Raphinha but Palace then have a free kick in their own half

Monday, 25 April, 2022, 21:46

Leeds clear

89: Shouts of handball against Llorente, all Palace, Leeds living on the break

Monday, 25 April, 2022, 21:45

Palace free kick

88: Leeds had a chance to break but Greenwood lost the ball and Palace came again

Monday, 25 April, 2022, 21:43

CHANCE PALACE

87: Gallagheer teed up in the box but shoots at Meslier who saves

Monday, 25 April, 2022, 21:42

Not much sign of a Leeds chance yet

86: It might take a moment of a brilliance but it’s looking like a point

Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Crystal PalacePremier LeagueLeedsBurnley