Crysencio Summerville has issued a message for a key Leeds United figure and the club’s fans in highlighting a Whites demand on the back of victory at Norwich City.

Summerville’s brilliant second-half brace saw Leeds to a 3-2 victory in Saturday’s Championship clash at Carrow Road in which Daniel Farke’s side trailed 2-0 at the break. A Shane Duffy own goal from a Dan James cross halved the deficit in the 63rd minute before a terrific strike from Summerville drew Leeds level 14 minutes later.

With just five minutes left on the clock, Summerville’s second goal of the game completed a stunning comeback victory as the Dutch winger raced clear on the counter before beating Canaries keeper George Long for the second time.

Summerville, though, was quick to thank teammate Georginio Rutter for his pass to release him as the match-winner revealed Rutter’s pre-match demands to him with praise for the record signing and also United’s travelling fans.

DOUBLE DELIGHT: Crysencio Summerville, centre, is smothered as he celebrates scoring his second and Leeds United's third to seal a stunning comeback 3-2 victory at Saturday's Championship hosts Norwich City. Photo by George Tewkesbury/PA Wire.

"He always says to me before the game, ‘if I give you an assist, you have to score’ and I am happy with the goal so thanks to Georginio,” said a delighted Summerville to LUTV.

"I had two big chances in the first half so I thought to myself ‘the next chance is going to be on target first’. I tried to hit the frame and it went in so it gave me confidence as well so the second one was not hard to score again.

"It was difficult at the beginning, we created many chances but the ball didn't go in. But because obviously we played very well, we just stuck to the plan and we got the win in the second half so I'm very happy.”

Leeds created a raft of opportunities in an end to end first half yet trailed 2-0 at the break through Canaries strikes from Duffy and Gabriel Sara.

"The coach said we have to keep going because he said ‘this is football, if you don't score, the other team is going to do it for you,” said Summerville. “We were in a good run because we played very well but I think we were then more focused and there is where the goals came."