Summerville was set to carry Warrington’s IBF world featherweight title belt into the ring at First Direct Arena tonight for the Leeds fighter’s defence of his title against Luis Alberto Lopez. Summerville, though, was forced off injured in the 11th minute of Thursday night’s mid-season break friendly against Spanish hosts Elche and will now miss tonight’s engagement for which captain Liam Cooper has been drafted in for the ring walk. Taking to his Instagram story on Saturday afternoon, Summerville wrote: “Unfortunately I picked up a little injury in Spain, not too bad. But the skipper is going to step in and walk with Josh tonight. Lets go Leeds warrior!”