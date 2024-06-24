Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crysencio Summerville has been linked with moved to a raft of Premier League clubs this summer

Leeds United would have every right to demand a fee of more than £35 million should they sell Crysencio Summerville this summer. That's the belief of former Whites goalkeeper Paul Robinson, who insists structuring any deal with add-ons that suit the club down the line is a necessity.

After a remarkable season in the Championship with Leeds, Summerville has seen his name linked to an army of top flight clubs. The likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Crystal Palace are among those rumoured to be interested, but Brighton are the only club reported to have made an official enquiry with the Whites so far.

Nothing is set in stone then it seems, but Summerville's future appears to lie away from Elland Road, especially with the club needing to make difficult decisions in regards to player sales after failing to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Clubs will be aware of Leeds' financial situation, but Robinson is urging United to ensure that any deal is built on their terms with added extras to come down the line.

"I think £35million is cheap for him. He was the Championship Player of the Season and is a quality player. £35million is a Championship price," Robinson told Football Insider. "He will want to play in the Premier League if there are offers there for him to do that.

"When you look at the numbers that’s put on other players, £35million for him is a snip. From a Leeds point of view, if they are to do a deal in that region, putting some add-ons in there is key. It’s almost the done thing now.

"With a player like Summerville and the age he’s at, he’s going to get better and achieve more. If he is going to leave Leeds, the add-ons you put in there should be on individual achievements and the team achievements wherever he goes.

"If trophies are won as a team, if things are reached at the international level from his personal achievements, it’s very important if he is sold that the deal is structured in a way that benefits Leeds for many years to come."

Summerville's high level of performance last time around makes him the most likely to move on this summer but the Dutchman isn't the only man being linked away from Elland Road. Wilfried Gnonto is said to be attracting interest from Nottingham Forest, with reports claiming the top flight outfit have made a bid for the Italy international.