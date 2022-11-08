Crysencio Summerville ponders Leeds United secret and sets sights on Wolves with ode to fans

Young Dutch winger Summerville only made his full Whites league debut at the end of last month but the 21-year-old has now scored three goals in his last three games. Fresh from being handed a first Premier League start in the 2-0 defeat at Leicester City, Summerville bagged his first Leeds goal three days later when netting in the closing stages of a 3-2 reverse at home to Fulham.

His 91st-minute strike proved a mere consolation but it was a totally different story in the following weekend's clash against Liverpool at Anfield in which the winger started and bagged an 89th-minute winner to seal an incredible 2-1 victory on the eve of his 21st birthday. One week later, the young Dutchman was at it again, celebrating what was still only his third Leeds league start by notching another late strike and this time an 84th-minute winner to seal a dramatic 4-3 triumph at home to Bournemouth who led 3-1 early in the second half.

Summerville's late interventions have helped transform United's recent fortunes, ending a run of eight games without a win and propelling the Whites up to 12th place in the Premier League table and three points clear of the drop zone. Attention now turns to the Carabao Cup through Wednesday night's third round trip to Wolves, ahead of which Summerville is eyeing more of the same as he insists that sheer commitment to the task is the only secret to his recent success.

MAN OF THE MOMENT: Leeds United's 21-year-old Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Asked for the hidden secret to netting three goals in three games, Summerville pondered: "I don't know, just keep working hard. I feel good, the team is good, the spirit is good so we have to keep going now. I think we need to keep building the momentum. We are in a good spirit so I'm looking forward to Wolves now.”

Summerville also had a message for United's fans and the role they played in helping to turn Saturday's contest against Bournemouth on its head.