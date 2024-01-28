Farke made six changes to his side for Saturday’s FA Cup fourth round hosting of Plymouth Argyle which ended in a 1-1 draw, meaning a long trek to Devon for a fourth round replay at the start of next month. Speaking in his post-match press conference, Farke also revealed news of a new injury blow at a time when the absentees are starting to stack up for his Whites. Five players were known to out injured for the Plymouth cup clash but five then became six. Here, we run through United’s current injuries and each player’s expected return dates ahead of Friday night’s return to Championship action at Bristol City.
1. Crysencio Summerville (adductor)
Expected return date: Bristol City (a) - Feb 2.
Summary: Summerville was not involved for Saturday's cup clash, after which Farke revealed that the winger had an adductor issue. Farke said: "He had more or less in the whole season problems with his hip flexors, quad, adductors when there is lots of load. After he felt yesterday something, we decided not to take risk. I don’t think he could have played if it was a league game anyway so for that it was just not possible to take, we hope in two or three days it’s sorted and he’s available for Bristol." Photo: George Wood
2. Archie Gray (knee)
Expected return date: Bristol City (a) - Feb 2.
Summary: Gray was forced off by a knee injury in the latter stages of the midweek win against Norwich but Farke revealed at Friday's press conference that the blow was nothing to do with the 17-year-old's ACL and just a hit and bruise. Leeds hope that the teen star will return to training next week. Photo: George Wood
3. Dan James (adductor)
Expected return date: Rotherham United (h) - Feb 10.
Summary: James was taken off at the interval against Norwich after suffering an adductor strain upon slipping and was then ruled out of both the Plymouth cup clash and next Friday's Championship clash at Bristol City. Farke hopes that the winger is back for United's next home league game match against Rotherham United on Saturday, February 10. Photo: Jess Hornby
4. Pascal Struijk (adductor/groin)
Expected return date: Unknown.
Summary: Struijk is still having injection therapy on his groin/adductor injury and has already been ruled out of next Friday night's Championship trip to Bristol City. A clearer indication on the timeframe involved is expected next week. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
5. Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture)
Expected return date: Unknown.
Summary: Dallas remains a long term absentee as he continues on the comeback trail from a femoral fracture. Photo: George Wood
6. Karl Darlow (dislocated thumb)
Expected return date: Late February/early March. Summary: Darlow dislocated his thumb in the warm up at West Brom. The keeper took painkillers to get through the game but Farke revealed afterwards that he was facing around seven weeks out. Farke said: "We hope obviously and he's also like a fighter that he comes back perhaps even a bit earlier but at the moment we expect him to be out of team training for the next seven weeks." Photo: George Wood