1 . Crysencio Summerville (adductor)

Expected return date: Bristol City (a) - Feb 2. Summary: Summerville was not involved for Saturday's cup clash, after which Farke revealed that the winger had an adductor issue. Farke said: "He had more or less in the whole season problems with his hip flexors, quad, adductors when there is lots of load. After he felt yesterday something, we decided not to take risk. I don’t think he could have played if it was a league game anyway so for that it was just not possible to take, we hope in two or three days it’s sorted and he’s available for Bristol." Photo: George Wood