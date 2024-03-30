Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United won't be getting wrapped up in what's going on elsewhere in the battle currently raging at the top of the Championship, says Crysencio Summerville. Daniel Farke's side dropped down to second in the table on Good Friday as they could only draw 2-2 with Watford at Vicarage Road, while Ipswich Town ground out a result at Blackburn Rovers.

It was a performance that can only be described as subpar, falling behind twice in Hertfordshire before goals from Summerville and youngster Mateo Joseph restored parity, with the latter effort coming five minutes from full-time. However, the point was enough to see Leeds move clear of Leicester City, who fell to yet another defeat at Bristol City in the early kick-off.

Another full round of fixtures will be played on Easter Monday, with Leeds having the chance to get back on the horse as they return to Elland Road, where they have avoided defeat all season, to take on Hull City.

Leicester and Ipswich will both be in action before the Whites, though, and while supporters may well keep across what's happens elsewhere, Summerville insists Leeds are only thinking about the task at hand.

"We have to focus on ourselves," the Dutchman told Sky after scoring his 16th league goal of the season. "Seven more games, we have to go again. We're confident.

"We were far behind Leicester and Ipswich as well. You can see we have belief. Everything is possible."

On the game, he added: "We wanted to win the three points but it's a really good point on the road and we have to take the positives and go again.