A round-up of the latest Leeds United news as the summer transfer window opens

The summer transfer window is officially open and for Leeds United it promises to be an intriguing period. The Whites will be looking to add fresh faces to Daniel Farke's squad this season but it seems likely that difficult decisions will have to be made when it comes to player sales, too.

For Leeds the clear objective is promotion back to the Premier League and they'll be doing everything in their power over the coming months to give Farke the best chance of leading the club back up. With that in mind, the Yorkshire Evening Post provides a round-up of some of the latest Leeds United news.

Summerville update

Despite a raft of Premier League clubs being linked with Crysencio Summerville this summer, Leeds United are yet to receive a formal approach. That's according to the Athletic, who suggest any deal that would see Summerville leave the club this summer is not close.

Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Juventus and Aston Villa are among the clubs rumoured to be interested in the Dutchman, who enjoyed a phenomenal season at Elland Road. The winger bagged 21 goals in all competitions for the Whites, with his form in the league being enough for the EFL to crown him Championship Player of the Year.

As such, externally there is an expectation that Summerville will leave the club over the next two and a half months, but if the Athletic report is to be believed, Leeds haven't had to field any enquiries. With the transfer window now open, though, there is a good chance that could change.

Goodman on Cresswell

Charlie Cresswell needs first-team football this season and if that means a move away from Elland Road then so be it. That's the belief of Don Goodman who admits he doesn't think Cresswell is ready at this moment in time to play a pivotal role for the Whites next season.

The defender has been linked with a move away from Leeds this summer with Toulouse, Hannover and Hertha said to be keen on the England U21 international and while Daniel Farke holds all the cards, Goodman believes a summer switch could end up suiting all parties.

“At this moment in time, I see Charlie as a decent player, someone who did well out on loan at Millwall, but I don’t see him as a top player that would command a place in a team chasing automatic promotion – and that’s the only thing Leeds are chasing next season,” Goodman told MOT Leeds News.

“As of yet, I don’t personally see him as a player that will play week in, week out for a top two or three Championship team, so with that in mind it’s important he gets regular first-team football and builds his own career. He needs to follow a path that’s right for him and nobody else.

