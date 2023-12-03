Crysencio Summerville hails massive new Leeds United boost after wait and reveals boss message
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dutch winger Summerville’s eight goal of the season fired the Whites into a 2-1 lead in Saturday’s Championship hosting of Middlesbrough en route to a 3-2 victory and a seventh win at Elland Road in a row.
Third-placed Leeds fell behind after just three minutes to an Emmanuel Latte Lath strike but Dan James equalised just two minutes later before Summerville nodded home Archie Gray’s cross to put his side ahead with just seven minutes on the clock.
Joel Piroe then converted a 38th-minute penalty to put Daniel Farke’s side 3-1 up only for Latte Lath to bag his and Boro’s second goal of the game in first-half stoppage time. Both sides then squandered chances in the second half in which Boro’s Anfernee Dijksteel was sent off just after the hour mark for a second booking.
Leeds, though, had ultimately done enough to record a seventh-straight home victory which Summerville saluted as a particularly big boost as he also revealed Farke’s message at half-time.
"It's nice to win at home, especially with our home run,” said Summerville to LUTV. "I think this is a massive win for us to build momentum and I think everyone is happy."
Pressed on what Farke said to his team during the half-time break, Summerville admitted his side were “waiting” for a fourth goal but said: “He said to us we have to keep calm, play our game because they try to invite us to press them and then to come out under our press but we were already in the lead. We had to keep going how we were doing and I think we were just waiting for the goal but it didn't come. The 3-2 is massive for us."