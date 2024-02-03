Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crysencio Summerville has gone one step further in declaring Leeds United's aim with a big "house" warning to a key Championship promotion rival.

Daniel Farke's Whites moved into the division's automatic promotion places for the first time this season through Friday night's 1-0 win at Bristol City which marked a fifth consecutive league win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summerville, though, declared that his side were ultimately aiming to overhaul leaders Leicester City despite a nine-point gap and issued a 'house' warning to the Foxes about their visit to Elland Road at the end of the month.

Speaking post match to Sky Sports, Summerville was asked if Leeds could still overhaul Leicester at the top of the division and declared: "That's what we try. They have to come to Elland Road and for every team it's hard to come to our house. We are going to see."