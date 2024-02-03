Crysencio Summerville considers Leeds United title chance with Leicester City 'house' warning
Crysencio Summerville has gone one step further in declaring Leeds United's aim with a big "house" warning to a key Championship promotion rival.
Daniel Farke's Whites moved into the division's automatic promotion places for the first time this season through Friday night's 1-0 win at Bristol City which marked a fifth consecutive league win.
Summerville, though, declared that his side were ultimately aiming to overhaul leaders Leicester City despite a nine-point gap and issued a 'house' warning to the Foxes about their visit to Elland Road at the end of the month.
Speaking post match to Sky Sports, Summerville was asked if Leeds could still overhaul Leicester at the top of the division and declared: "That's what we try. They have to come to Elland Road and for every team it's hard to come to our house. We are going to see."
Reflecting on how much momentum there was behind Leeds at present, Summerville reasoned: "I think very. I don't know the secret but we work very hard every day and I am happy with the wins. It's always nice to win the games. I think very important for our momentum and to put the pressure on the other teams. I am very happy."