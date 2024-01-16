Crysencio Summerville declares his Leeds United feeling with Whites job and teammate impact view
Summerville added yet another assist to his bulging Championship tally in Saturday's 3-0 win at Cardiff City in which the post denied him another goal in his second-half penalty miss. The 22-year-old now sits on 19 goal contributions for the current campaign on 12 goals and seven assists, bettered only by Southampton's Adam Armstrong on 25 via his 14 goals and 11 assists.
Summerville has now scored or set up a goal in 15 of his last 18 games and says a composed approach to each and every game is proving the foundation for success. The Dutch winger has also been joined on the goals trail by recently returned striker Patrick Bamford of late and Summerville has expressed his delight at the “job” now being fulfilled by the Whites no 9.
Asked what it was like to be Crysencio Summerville at the moment - and how he was feeling ahead of each game - Summerville told LUTV: "I'm feeling good. I'm going into the match like the same, cool mind, calm, thinking about the game and when I enter the pitch I just try to enjoy myself and be my best version for the team as well. That's how I go into a game."
Reflecting on Bamford being back in the goals, Summerville beamed: "For him as a person I am very happy because he had injuries, he came back and he wasn't fit. But now he is back and ready and I am happy that he scores again and that's his job! I am happy for him, really happy."