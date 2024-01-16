Crysencio Summerville declares his Leeds United feeling with Whites job and teammate impact view

Thriving winger Crysencio Summerville has opened up on his current Leeds United feeling and hailed the recent impact of a particular Whites teammate.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Summerville added yet another assist to his bulging Championship tally in Saturday's 3-0 win at Cardiff City in which the post denied him another goal in his second-half penalty miss. The 22-year-old now sits on 19 goal contributions for the current campaign on 12 goals and seven assists, bettered only by Southampton's Adam Armstrong on 25 via his 14 goals and 11 assists.

Summerville has now scored or set up a goal in 15 of his last 18 games and says a composed approach to each and every game is proving the foundation for success. The Dutch winger has also been joined on the goals trail by recently returned striker Patrick Bamford of late and Summerville has expressed his delight at the “job” now being fulfilled by the Whites no 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked what it was like to be Crysencio Summerville at the moment - and how he was feeling ahead of each game - Summerville told LUTV: "I'm feeling good. I'm going into the match like the same, cool mind, calm, thinking about the game and when I enter the pitch I just try to enjoy myself and be my best version for the team as well. That's how I go into a game."

KEEPING IT COOL: Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville, above, pictured celebrating his goal against Championship visitors Birmingham City at Elland Road on New Year's Day. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.