Star winger Crysencio Summerville has declared Leeds United's clear target and assessed the Whites mood after a "sad day" in camp.

Leeds will return to Championship action with Saturday afternoon's clash at Cardiff City for a contest in which Summerville says his side are determined to register back to back away wins.

Having ended 2023 with consecutive away league losses at Preston North End and West Brom, Leeds began the new year with a 3-0 victory against league visitors Birmingham City on New Year's Day before producing another 3-0 win at Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round.

Ahead of the trip to Cardiff, Summerville says his fourth-placed side are determined to improve their away form, starting with a win at Cardiff to end a week in which club stalwart Luke Ayling departed for Middlesbrough.

Summerville admitted Ayling's exit was "a sad day" in camp but declared that Leeds were in a good place as they now target a third win on the spin and second-half-of the-season promotion charge.

Speaking to LUTV, Summerville was asked about the mood in camp and declared: "I think we are in a good mood, in a good environment as well. We are looking forward to playing at the weekend, to be there with back to back away wins. The mood is good.

"We had a sad day because Luke Ayling left us for another team. I think everyone is going to miss him so it was a sad day but we are looking forward to the weekend.

"We try to have back to back away wins now. We had a really good result at Peterborough so we try to build momentum. I think we are good away. At home we are very strong but we will try also to get that form also away. That is what we are going to try." Pressed for a Whites message for the second half of the campaign, Summerville admitted that games now became "crucial" in the quest for automatic promotion.

"We have done great so far but the main focus is that's going to start right now, this second half of the season," said the winger.