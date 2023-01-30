Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say about the Wham Stadium win including some transfer advice with two days of the January window remaining.

NEIL GREWER

A deserved victory for Leeds United at Accrington Stanley, but not a great performance. I thought we struggled to settle and impose ourselves on the game – this is why we need Tyler Adams in the big games to come. Our passing was woeful at times and we seemed to be dragged down to League One levels plus we suffered poor decision making for much of the game until we expressed our class and quality.

ADVICE: On Jack Harrison. centre, as Leeds United's fans cast their verdict on Saturday's 3-1 win at Accrington, above, in the FA Cup fourth round. Photo by PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images.

The three goals scored all displayed evidence of Premiership quality, but numerous good chances were wasted. And it was really disappointing to concede near the end and not see the game out with a clean sheet. The victory vindicates Jesse Marsch’s team selection and we escaped injury free.

Georginio Rutter looked lively and there were pretty average performances from all except Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford. So, on to recently unchartered territory of the fifth round and the inevitable away draw – let’s just hope we get a lower league team again.

Man of the match: Patrick Bamford.

ANDY RHODES

We’re beginning to quite enjoy the FA Cup now, aren’t we? This game could have potentially been another Crawley or Newport County, but Leeds were professional and fielded a team that didn’t beat around the bush. After an opening 20 minutes in which Accrington tested Illan Meslier from range, Jack Harrison tried his own luck and showed his Premier League class. His goal and all round performance showed why Leeds would be wise to keep hold of him.

United’s attacking play was strong throughout. Luis Sinisterra bagged a goal on his return, while Junior Firpo will be delighted with his first goal for the club. Georginio Rutter showed glimpses of why Leeds spent big money on him with driving runs and direct play, so it will be interesting to see him when he’s fully fit. The longer it goes on, the more people will fancy a Cup run despite United’s perilous league position and, for once, this season’s competition is looking wide open.

Man of the match: Patrick Bamford.

KEITH INGHAM

Well it’s been a while but Leeds United were in the velvet bag tonight for the fifth round of the FA Cup, seven years – if I remember right – since they reached this stage. A good team effort after a shaky start. Leeds were a little sloppy early on and their opponents took advantage but Illan Meslier dealt with their efforts comfortably. Around 20 minutes in they finally got on top of Stanley and took the lead – a good build up that Jack Harrison finished superbly from outside the box.

Accrington started the second half brightly but Leeds fan Harvey Rodgers missed two good chances before Leeds’ class told with two goals in as many minutes from Firpo, his first for the club, and Sinisterra took the ball off Bamford’s toe end to make it three and really end the contest. To their credit Stanley kept going and were rewarded with a goal from 18-year-old Adekoya. Leeds could have had more goals but the superb Savin kept them out.

Man of the match: Patrick Bamford.

DAVID WATKINS

For a second time this season, an FA Cup encounter went pretty much the way it should go. Leeds withstood early pressure from the home side and then moved smoothly through the gears to build a 3-0 lead early in the second half with only one or two moments of drama in front of our own goal.

Following the five superb goals we scored against Cardiff it was another excellent set of three that we put away in this one. A fine 25-yard rising shot from Jack Harrison, a lovely little give-and-go by Patrick Bamford to allow Junior Firpo to slide in the second, and then more good work from Jack to set up Luis Sinisterra for a fine finish for the third.

Having so clinically dealt with the game up to the final 10 minutes it was then disappointing to follow that Cardiff example again in the way we then meekly gave up a late goal. But let’s celebrate a rare venture into the fifth round and keep our fingers crossed for a good draw tonight.

Man of the match: Jack Harrison.

MIKE GILL

This was an efficiently executed result against inferior opposition and despite dire refereeing and a heroic goalkeeping performance, United soaked up the early resistance and delivered the goods. Far from being a one-sided prolonged yawn, this performance gave Leeds fans plenty to enjoy on this miserable Lancashire afternoon.

The goals were all great to watch: Jack Harrison's unstoppable 25-yard blockbuster set the tone and at the break United were wondering how they were leading by only one goal. Patrick Bamford produced a piece of wizardry to set up the jubilant Junior Firpo with his first goal for Leeds and the contest was effectively over.

Luis Sinisterra's efforts were rewarded after he took the ball off Patrick Bamford’s toe to convert Jack Harrison’s cutback. Teenager Leslie Adekoya scored a memorable consolation goal for Stanley but by this time United had already reserved their place in the fifth round.