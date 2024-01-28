Mind-boggling scoreline as Leeds United Women obliterate rivals in County Cup
A mindboggling scoreline has been recorded in victory for Leeds United Women in the County Cup.
Leeds United Women have absolutely stormed into the semi-final of the County Cup by completely obliterating their opponents in a goal fest.
Leeds took on Brighouse Town Women on Sunday afternoon and stormed to an incredible 20-1 victory at Bannister Prentice Stadium, home of Garforth Town.
The Whites were 13-1 up at the interval and had already raced into a 4-0 lead with just seven minutes on the clock.