Mind-boggling scoreline as Leeds United Women obliterate rivals in County Cup

A mindboggling scoreline has been recorded in victory for Leeds United Women in the County Cup.

By Lee Sobot
Published 28th Jan 2024, 17:04 GMT
Leeds United Women have absolutely stormed into the semi-final of the County Cup by completely obliterating their opponents in a goal fest.

Leeds took on Brighouse Town Women on Sunday afternoon and stormed to an incredible 20-1 victory at Bannister Prentice Stadium, home of Garforth Town.

The Whites were 13-1 up at the interval and had already raced into a 4-0 lead with just seven minutes on the clock.