Leeds United visit Coventry City’s CBS Arena this evening in their bid to restore a five-point gap above the Championship play-off places.

Daniel Farke’s side know a victory at the CBS Arena will ensure they keep third-place Sheffield United and fourth spot Sunderland at arm’s length for another few days, at least, when Leeds take on Coventry tonight.

Scott Parker’s Burnley, meanwhile, recorded yet another 1-0 win yesterday evening, extending their staggering run of consecutive clean sheets to nine games and moved above the Blades on goal difference.

Leeds are focused on themselves, evidenced none more so than by their willingness to see out the January transfer window without making any signings, despite teams around them strengthening in key areas.

Farke is content with his squad for the season’s remaining sixteen league matches and will back them to get a result in the Midlands on Wednesday night, which they were unable to manage last term.