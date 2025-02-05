Coventry City 0-2 Leeds United highlights: Piroe and Bogle goals punish Frank Lampard's Sky Blues
Daniel Farke’s side know a victory at the CBS Arena will ensure they keep third-place Sheffield United and fourth spot Sunderland at arm’s length for another few days, at least, when Leeds take on Coventry tonight.
Scott Parker’s Burnley, meanwhile, recorded yet another 1-0 win yesterday evening, extending their staggering run of consecutive clean sheets to nine games and moved above the Blades on goal difference.
Leeds are focused on themselves, evidenced none more so than by their willingness to see out the January transfer window without making any signings, despite teams around them strengthening in key areas.
Farke is content with his squad for the season’s remaining sixteen league matches and will back them to get a result in the Midlands on Wednesday night, which they were unable to manage last term.
Build-up, analysis, team news, live match updates and reaction here throughout the evening. Kick-off is at 7:45pm. Stay tuned.
Coventry City vs Leeds United LIVE
Game over
Keystone cops
Wow. Goal chalked off. Firpo curled in, Gnonto touched it on the line it looked like. Flag doesn't go up, Leeds celebrate, Coventry protest, flag then goes up and referee awards a free-kick.
Looked like a great stop
90' SAVE! Meslier protects his clean sheet, pushing a Coventry header onto the underside of the crossbar before Leeds clear.
Three added mins. Guilavogui and Struijk on; Aaronson and Tanaka off.
86' Piroe and James off; Gnonto and Joseph on.
Joel Latibeaudiere agitated during the stoppage, telling referee Dean Whitestone: "You are so bad at your job."
Cov change
84’ Rudoni off; Raphael on.
Corner comes to nothing, though
81' Ramazani wins a corner down the left-hand side. Timed his run well and pass back across intercepted.
78' Ramazani on; Solomon off. #lufc
Edwards on; Torp off. Dasilva on; Bidwell off.
Big, big, big opportunities
77' Rodon pumps a ball forward. Maybe he saw Solomon's run but the Coventry defenders didn't. His 1-v-1 with Dovin is saved. Solomon sidesteps beautifully and finds Piroe at far post but Dutchman too nonchalant with the finish. Two big chances.
Everything but the pass
75' Leeds break and should be three to the good. Aaronson nicks it off the last man on the halfway line and speeds towards goal with James in support. It's 2-v-1 but Aaronson can't find James with the right weight of pass. Welshman's shot then over.
Errr...referee?
73' Sakamoto attempts a diving header from a floated cross but the ball has too much speed on it. Doesn't connect. Came from Ampadu's position but the skipper had been hauled down earlier in the move by Simms. Should've been a foul.
That got a response from the away fans
61' Matt Grimes replaces Jamie Allen for Coventry.
Intensity
59' Solomon at the other end stands his man up really well as he dribbles into a dangerous position, shoots and forces Dovin into a save with his arm. Corner delivered well but cleared by Bidwell inside the six-yard box. Tempo gone up a notch.
58' SAVE! Coventry pushing for a foothold in this game. Simms' header down is scrambled clear of the bottom corner by Meslier. Half the ground thought it was in. Firpo then on hand to block a Van Ewijk rasper
End-to-end
54' Bogle plays Aaronson into the area who goes down under pressure but there's not enough contact this time to warrant a spot-kick. Coventry have been so sloppy in places but are committing bodies now. Counter-counter-counter last couple mins.
Electric stuff
52' Meslier clutches one high out of the sky and immediately bowls out over-arm to Dan James, who kicks into sixth gear and gets to the penalty area. Cutback for Aaronson is precise, the American is then upended but no pen given. Coventry eventually clear.
Getting closer
50' CHANCE! Side-netting from James who benefits from some excellent running by Solomon, keeping his balance and possession in amongst Sky Blues bodies. Leeds are gunning for a third to kill this.
Shooooo...ah
48' Leeds with a fast break towards goal as Tanaka intercepts in the middle. First pass is picked off but Coventry clear to a yellow shirt. James gets into a shooting position but fires over.
Second half kicks off
46' Underway again. Leeds two up. Coventry have replaced Thomas-Asante with Sakamoto.