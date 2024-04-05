Coventry City v Leeds United injury news with 8 out and key man doubtful

Both teams could be playing Premier League football next season, Leeds sat in the Championship’s second automatic promotion place, one point behind leaders Ipswich Town and one point ahead of third-placed Leicester City who have a game in hand.

Coventry, meanwhile, sit on the periphery of the play-offs, the Sky Blues in seventh place and four points behind sixth-placed Norwich City but with a game in hand. Saturday’s contest is huge for both sides but both the Whites and Sky Blues have players either confirmed as out or doubtful. Here, we run through the injuries from both sides ahead of the Saturday afternoon 3pm kick-off at the CBS Arena.