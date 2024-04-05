Coventry City v Leeds United injury news with 7 out and key pair doubtful

Both teams could be playing Premier League football next season, Leeds sat in the Championship’s second automatic promotion place, one point behind leaders Ipswich Town and one point ahead of third-placed Leicester City who have a game in hand.
Coventry, meanwhile, sit on the periphery of the play-offs, the Sky Blues in seventh place and four points behind sixth-placed Norwich City but with a game in hand. Saturday’s contest is huge for both sides but both the Whites and Sky Blues have players either confirmed as out or doubtful. Here, we run through the injuries from both sides ahead of the Saturday afternoon 3pm kick-off at the CBS Arena.
1. Ilia Gruev (doubtful)
The Bulgarian international midfielder remains a doubt due to an ankle injury although boss Daniel Farke has said there is a chance that he could be available. Photo: Richard Sellers
2. Willy Gnonto (out)
The Italian international remains out with the hamstring injury suffered during the international break, from which he was expected to face around three weeks out. Photo: George Wood
3. Connor Roberts (out)
Roberts is also still sidelined with the muscular injury picked up during the international break which also left him facing three weeks out but Roberts and Gnonto are already half way through their expected absences. Photo: George Wood
4. Jamie Shackleton (out)
Shackleton has joined the list of Leeds absentees due to an adductor strain. Photo: Matt McNulty
5. Pascal Struijk (out)
Struijk is out for the season following surgery to mend fibre cartilage from his groin injury which has kept him out since Boxing Day. Photo: George Wood
6. Stuart Dallas (out)
Dallas remains on the long comeback trail from a femoral fracture. Photo: Naomi Baker
