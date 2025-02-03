Coventry City v Leeds United injury news as blow leaves 4 out and 1 doubt but 2 back

Whites boss Daniel Farke made two changes to his side for Saturday’s hosting of Cardiff City as Junior Firpo and Joe Rothwell replaced Sam Byram and Ilia Gruev who both dropped to the bench. Firpo was making his first start since returning from a hamstring injury as another Whites boost on the team news front. Firpo, in particular, then dazzled, the left back bagging three assists as Farke’s side dished out a 7-0 hammering to their visitors, keeping Leeds two points clear at the top of the division and now with a five-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots.

Coventry, meanwhile, under new boss Frank Lampard, faced a clash at Swansea City the same day. The Sky Blues approached the fixture having won three games on the spin and made it four in a row as goals from Ellis Simms and Brandon Thomas-Asante gave Coventry a 2-0 victory. The success lifted the Sky Blues up to 11th and now just three points off the play-offs with 16 games left.

Four days later, Lampard’s side will welcome Leeds for a Wednesday night 7.45pm kick-off at the CBS Arena as a team who have won four games on the spin host the division’s leaders who are now unbeaten in 13. Something will have to give, but four men are definitely out of the contest and another is doubtful although two more men are now back. Here, we run through the injury news from both sides.

1 . Ephron Mason-Clark (out) Coventry forward Mason-Clark suffered a hamstring strain in Boxing Day's 4-0 win at home to Plymouth Argyle which left him facing "weeks" out. Sky Blues boss Frank Lampard said last week that the 25-year-old was progressing nicely and that he was hopeful he would he would have the forward back in another two weeks' time. Photo: Ian Hodgson Photo Sales

2 . Ben Sheaf (out) Sky Blues captain Sheaf suffered a muscular injury in the 2-1 defeat at Norwich City at the turn of the year. Lampard said at the time that Sheaf was looking at four to six weeks out and the Sky Blues boss provided an update last week, declaring that the midfielder was also looking at other two weeks out, the same as Mason-Clark. Photo: Ian Hodgson Photo Sales

3 . Haji Wright (out) Another big one. Coventry's top scorer Wright suffered an ankle ligament injury in November's 2-2 draw at Sunderland. Lampard then revealed news of a blow last week, stating how the USA international's return was taking a bit longer than expected - although the Sky Blues boss insisted the delay was not what he'd call a setback. Nonetheless, key man Wright remains out, Lampard having been hoping that he would return to the grass this week. Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

4 . Patrick Bamford (out) Whites no 9 Bamford suffered a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw at home to Blackburn Rovers on New Year's Day and was expected to be facing four weeks out, possibly a bit longer depending on his rehab. Whites boss Daniel Farke revealed last week that the striker was now in the final stages of his rehab but the forward is not expected back this week. Photo: Alex Burstow Photo Sales

5 . Ben Wilson (doubt) Sky Blues keeper Wilson has been out since suffering a knee ligament injury in October's 2-1 defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday. Lampard said last week that the keeper was nearing a return and could soon be back in contention but the 32-year-old did not make the bench for the weekend's clash at Swansea. Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales