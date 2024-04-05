Coventry City ace issues Leeds United message and cites 'great opportunity' versus Whites
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Coventry City star has issued a very bullish Sky Blues message in eyeing a ‘great opportunity’ against Daniel Farke’s Leeds United side.
Promotion hopefuls Coventry and Leeds will lock horns at the CBS Stadium on Saturday afternoon in a 3pm kick-off which the Sky Blues are approaching on the back of Monday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Cardiff City.
Five positions and 26 points separate the second-placed Whites and seventh-placed Sky Blues in the Championship table but Coventry defender Bobby Thomas is full of hope that this weekend’s fixture presents a good chance to get back to winning ways.
"We won’t be able to play at the level we played at on Monday against Leeds,” admitted Thomas in an interview with ccfc.co.uk. "There’s no reason for us to be afraid or not feel positive going into the game. We’re all positive going into it.
"It’s a great opportunity for us to get the wind back in our sails and get back to winning ways. When we’re all on it and on the same page, I feel we’re a good force and we just haven’t been consistent enough this year at being the level we would have liked to have been to be higher in the table.”
