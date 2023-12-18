Coventry City defender Bobby Thomas has suggested Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville lacked respect after their full-time altercation at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas claims he attempted to shake Summerville's hand after the final whistle, but that the Dutchman rejected his gesture, which led to a disagreement between the pair. Leeds' star forward had to be restrained by teammates Georginio Rutter, Willy Gnonto and Coventry man Joel Latibeaudiere as tempers flared.

After the coming together, Thomas said: "It was Summerville. I went to shake his hand and he palmed it off, so you thought there was no respect there.

"You have argie-bargie on the pitch, but you shake hands after. But he didn’t," Thomas added.

Summerville was similarly engaged in a shoving match with Coventry substitute Kasey Palmer shortly before the end of the game, for which the Sky Blues man was booked. Leeds' winger was fortunate to avoid picking up a second yellow card during the two aforementioned incidents after he had been cautioned early in the second half for dissent.

Coventry boss Mark Robins played down the full-time scuffle as nothing more than 'handbags' at the end of a charged game, attributing Summerville's reaction to the fact Leeds were frustrated at not taking all three points having dominated the late stages.