Coventry City will be without both Matty Godden and Jamie Allen when they welcome Leeds United to the CBS Arena on Saturday afternoon. The match is a huge one for Leeds as they push for promotion back to the Premier League, of course, but Coventry have plenty to play for, too.

The Sky Blues are currently just four points short of the play-off picture in the Championship and they'll be keen to keep the pressure up on Norwich City as they battle to make the top six for the second season running. However, if they are to halt Leeds' 15-game unbeaten run and pick up three more points, they will have to do it without Gooden, who has been ruled out with a calf issue.

The forward picked up the injury in the loss to Cardiff City last week and therefore sat out of the club's clash with Huddersfield Town on Easter Monday. Earlier in the week manager Mark Robins outlined his hope that Godden would be fit enough to be involved this weekend, but he has been forced to rule the 32-year-old out.

“He’s still not right so he’ll be missing tomorrow," Robins said. "He’s got a small problem with his calf but it’s been a week now so he should be available sometime next week."

Allen won't be involved, either, with midfielder having a slight setback on his return from injury. The former Burton Albion and Rochdale man hasn't been seen since fracturing his cheekbone against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup and while he has returned to training, a tight calf ensures he won't be risked this time around.

"He’s still trying to work his way back to full fitness after his time off, so no Jamie tomorrow either,” Robins added.

