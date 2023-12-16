Coventry City boss Mark Robins played down the severity of scenes between Sky Blues defender Bobby Thomas and Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville at full-time as the pair were involved in a scuffle following the final blast on referee Geoff Eltringham's whistle.

Robins dismissed the seriousness of his player's altercation with Summerville, who had to be pulled away from the Coventry defender at full-time, following his side's 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

The Dutch winger scored Leeds' opener in the game but was also involved in two separate off-the-ball shoving matches with Coventry's Kasey Palmer and the aforementioned Thomas, as emotions ran high. The 22-year-old had earlier in the game been somewhat harshly booked for dissent after being fouled.

Leeds' search for a winner generated a charged atmosphere at Elland Road, which appeared to transmit to the players on the field. Coupled with Coventry's physical approach and willingness to commit fouls late on in order to protect their point, it made for a tense, and at times, bad-tempered affair.

Sky Blues boss Robins said on the incident at full-time: "No, no, there's nothing in that. It's handbags, it's just there's desire to win a game. It hasn't gone right for one team. We're happier with the draw than them."

On the game as a whole, Robins believed the Elland Road atmosphere was always likely to contribute to a physical contest.

"You don't expect anything different. That's what their supporters demand and that's what our supporters demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a really good game, a really good game, but on the back of a couple of good performances this week. And we've picked up a couple of really good results against, like I say, teams that were relegated last season from the Premier League and they've got Premier League players.

"I think they will be frustrated. I think they'll be frustrated that they haven't steamrollered us," Robins added.