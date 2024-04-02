Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coventry City boss Mark Robins will be checking on the fitness of striker Matty Godden ahead of Saturday's clash against Leeds United. The Sky Blues will be striving to bounce back from the defeat they suffered against Cardiff City on Easter Monday and keep their play-off hopes alive when they take on Leeds this weekend.

But it remains to be seen whether they will be able to call on the services of Godden, who sat out of Monday's game after picking up an injury in the final few minutes of Good Friday's win over Huddersfield Town. Godden has been heavily involved under Robins this season, bagging nine goals in all competitions, and while the manager is optimistic he will make a recovery in time, there is doubt.

"Matty has missed out with a calf injury from Friday so I am hoping he is going to be OK leading into the weekend,” Robins said, per Coventry Live. “He has just felt that from the Huddersfield game so we have had to off-load him for a day or two to see if he can get himself right. But that’s where we are.”

Coventry won't be able to call on Jamie Allen this weekend, though, it seems, with the midfielder ruled out with a muscle problem.

“He’s got a specific setback," Robins added. "He’s got a calf injury at the minute. It’s just tight because he’s been out for so long.

"You try to ramp things up and it just has a knock-on effect. So it’s just a little bit of tightness in his calf which means it’s going to takes a little bit longer to get back.”

