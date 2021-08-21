Leeds United's Raphinha celebrates with Jamie Shackleton at Elland Road. Pic: Getty

@oliverlloyd What a match. I enjoyed every minute of that. Could have gone either way but ultimately a fair result. Nice to see Klich and Raphinha back on the scoresheet at home. Onto the next. Welcome to Elland Road @JuniorFirpo03 and happy birthday for tomorrow. #lufc #LEEEVE

@meatmansoccer Really good game at Elland Road. I think that is a decent point for Leeds tbh after being behind twice and Everton 2 big chances to make it 3-1. Not sure we would have come back to draw that game without fans. Cracking match, both teams had a good go at trying to win #LEEEVE

@EthanFromOnline Given a poor performance, nice that they stuck at it to claw out a point. Playing bad and picking up points, always good. #LUFC

@TanyaSullivan90 A point on the board. We move.

@FocusOnLeeds A fair and decent point. Some positives and negatives as always to take away from the game. Main thing was seeing the fans back in the stadium and not losing the game. A bit of negativity with lack of transfers (rightly so imo) so glad the lads managed to keep fighting for a point.

@jvarleyqatar Compared with the corresponding fixtures last season we’re +1 better off. Pulsating game, we could’ve nicked it but a draw is probably a fair result. Felt very important not to lose after last week. #LUFC

@TSSLUFC Llorente is the difference today IMO. He's that important to us already. #LUFC

@kimemiathinks #lufc showing plenty of resilience to come from behind twice, but the defending has to get that much sharper if we are getting into the European competitions next season.

@ads_pb Solid point that, maybe a fair result based on the chances created for both sides. Shack brought loads of energy, hope he gets more minutes, Roberts did well also. Shows how much we missed KP last week as well. #lufc