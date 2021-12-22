Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago, and Curtis Jones are all currently isolating after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

The Reds quartet are four of 90 new covid cases announced by the Premier League on Monday as the Omicron variant takes hold across the UK.

Though determined that the Christmas fixtures should not be disrupted by the infections, the Premier League has instated emergency measures which require two PCR tests per week and a daily lateral flow test for all players and staff.

On Wednesday morning, national guidance for positive cases was changed to allow for the possibility of an earlier release from self-isolation after the recent spike in cases has led to widespread staff shortages across vital health and transport services.

It is now possible to end isolation after seven days, provided you get a negative lateral flow result on the sixth day and a second negative lateral flow result no less than 24 hours later.

The change in rules will impact the personnel available for Leeds' visit to Anfield on Sunday December 26.

Liverpool’s Thiago and Whites defender Diego Llorente could now be released at midnight on Christmas day, leaving the pair technically available but likely unprepared for the Boxing Day fixture.

But Van Dijk, Fabinho and Jones all tested positive on December 16, meaning that the Reds trio could be eligible to leave quarantine on December 23, three days ahead of the Whites clash.

However, Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has made it clear that, in all cases, players returning to action following coronavirus infection will be cautiously managed.

“This virus is really unpredictable, so we have to look at it case by case and player by player,” Lijnders said.

“Health comes first so we have to make sure we don’t rush it, that they come back whenever they are ready.

“People underestimate when it’s 10 days’ quarantine, they think they can play immediately on day 11, but football doesn’t work like this. You need training.

“Because it’s a team sport you need to again get the feeling of the game. What’s most important is that they are healthy, that they stay safe and that we give them time.”

