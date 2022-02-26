Liam Cooper makes Leeds United vow and issues message to fans after Liverpool drubbing

Cooper remains sidelined having picked up a hamstring injury in the 2-2 draw at home to Brentford at the start of December and his side now sit 15th in the table and just three points clear of the Premier League drop zone.

Leeds take on Tottenham at Elland Road today and Cooper has stressed the need for an urgent reaction and issued a Whites apology following Wednesday night's 6-0 hammering at Anfield.

"Naturally we've all been disappointed with our recent run of results and it is something we need to arrest immediately," said Cooper in his programme notes.

MESSAGE: From Leeds United captain Liam Cooper. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

"We know they have not been good enough and we now find ourselves in the position we are in.

"As you know over the past few seasons, though, this group will not give in.

"We will continue to fight."

Assessing Wednesday night's clash at Anfield, Cooper wrote: "Liverpool are one of the best teams in the world and have some exceptional players.

"However, we shouldn't be getting beaten in the manner in which we did and we're naturally sorry to the supporters who made the trip across."