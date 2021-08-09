'Convinced' - Rodrigo on Marcelo Bielsa's approach for Leeds United's second crack at the Premier League

Bielsa's Whites are counting down the days to their second season back in the Premier League which begins with Saturday's lunchtime kick-off against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The newly-promoted Whites stormed to a ninth-placed finish last term as Bielsa took his high press, free-flowing and attacking brand of football into the Premier League.

The daring approach led to victories at Manchester City and Leicester City and goals aplenty, but there were also bumps in the road such as a 6-2 hiding at the Red Devils.

FINAL WARM UP: For Rodrigo, left, and Leeds United in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Europa League holders Villarreal in a game played behind closed doors at York City. Picture by Varleys.

Rodrigo, though, says there will be no alterations to the way that Bielsa's side play, only a desire to make plan A even better in search of an even higher placing than last term.

"I think he is trying to improve what we did last season," said the record signing, asked if there would be anything that Bielsa wanted his side to do differently either in an attacking or a defensive sphere.

"I think we had an amazing season last year.

"We know that Marcelo has a way of playing and he will not change for next season and we will not change for the next season.

"He is very convinced about what he is doing and he is trying to transmit that to us, the confidence that he has in his job and his way of work.

"That's why I think Leeds achieved great things last year because the players are with him.

"He has tried to do what he wants and everyone has the same mentality to face the games and the trainings and the way that we work."

Leeds signed off from this summer's pre-season friendlies with Saturday's 2-2 draw against Europa League champions Villarreal in a game staged behind closed doors at York City.

The result followed a 4-0 defeat at Ajax and a 3-2 reverse against Real Betis in a contest played in Loughborough.

Leeds had earlier drawn 1-1 at Blackburn Rovers in the opening first team friendly of the summer.

"I think everyone knows that the second season in the Premier League will be harder than the last one," warned record signing Rodrigo.

"The other teams already know us better and it will be really hard.

"I think last season we did an amazing season, I can say better than most people expected but we are working really hard to arrive in the best conditions.

"We still have the hunger to achieve better and to do better this season than the last one.

"Marcelo tries to impose the correct mentality to face the next season and that's it.

"I think the group is really focused and we want to show again that we have the level to be there."

