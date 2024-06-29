'Convinced' - Marc Roca issues personal 'values' message upon permanent Leeds United exit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marc Roca has issued an outgoing Leeds United message upon his permanent switch to Real Betis.

Midfielder Roca joined Leeds from Bayern Munich for £10m in the summer of 2022 but departed the club on a relegation release clause the following summer to join La Liga side Betis on a season-long loan. The 27-year-old’s move to Betis has now been made permanent and Roca says he is “convinced” that his side can achieve their “highest objectives” with values that he says are aligned to his own. Leeds are expected to receive an undisclosed fee believed to be £4 million for the former Spain under-21s midfielder.

Writing on his Instagram page, Roca put: “I am very happy to be able to share with you the immense joy I feel to remain associated with this great club. During this season, I have had the opportunity to get to know first hand the values that Real Betis Balompie represents and I am honoured to say that they are aligned with mine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...