'Convinced' - Marc Roca issues personal 'values' message upon permanent Leeds United exit
Midfielder Roca joined Leeds from Bayern Munich for £10m in the summer of 2022 but departed the club on a relegation release clause the following summer to join La Liga side Betis on a season-long loan. The 27-year-old’s move to Betis has now been made permanent and Roca says he is “convinced” that his side can achieve their “highest objectives” with values that he says are aligned to his own. Leeds are expected to receive an undisclosed fee believed to be £4 million for the former Spain under-21s midfielder.
Writing on his Instagram page, Roca put: “I am very happy to be able to share with you the immense joy I feel to remain associated with this great club. During this season, I have had the opportunity to get to know first hand the values that Real Betis Balompie represents and I am honoured to say that they are aligned with mine.
"Perseverance, positive energy and pride of belonging are some of the most outstanding principles of this big family. I am convinced that the effort, passion and ambition coupled with the communication between the team and the fans, will lead us to achieve the highest objectives. I sincerely appreciate the support I received from the wonderful Verdiblanca family. Let’s go for it all.”
