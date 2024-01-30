Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United's Championship promotion rivals Leicester City have bagged a fresh boost in their quest for an immediate Premier League return - but not without controversy.

Enzo Maresca's league leaders returned to Championship action with Tuesday night's hosting of Swansea City and recorded a 3-1 victory that put the Foxes ten points clear of second-placed Ipswich Town and 12 ahead of fourth-placed Leeds. Ipswich and third-placed Southampton - who are 11 adrift - have both played a game less.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was, though, Swansea fury at the events which led to Leicester's second goal via a penalty converted by Stephy Mavididi in the 69th minute. The Foxes were awarded a spot kick after Patson Daka went to ground upon racing clear and entering the area under pressure from Nathan Wood who attempted to thwart the Leicester attacker with a sliding challenge.

Without any VAR, referee Keith Stroud pointed to the spot but replays appeared to show that Wood had made no contact with either Daka or the ball. Mavididi then stepped up to slam home the spot kick to double Leicester's lead following Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's opener in the third minute.

Yunus Akgun added Leicester's third goal amid poor Swansea defending in the 72nd minute and the contest had long been settled before Joe Allen pulled a goal back for the Swans in the 95th minute.

Leeds will return to action on Friday night at Bristol City who were also in action on Tuesday evening and the Robins fought back from trailing at Coventry City but then suffered late heartache in a 2-2 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto's neat finish in a crowded box put the Sky Blues ahead in the 27th minute but Rob Dickie's header drew Liam Manning's side level in the first minute of first half stoppage time.

The contest looked destined to end in a 1-1 draw but City striker Nahki Wells then pounced to fire in a low finish in the 83rd minute. But Coventry drew back level just three minutes later via Ellis Simms who followed up a powerful low strike from former Leeds youngster Liam Kitching that keeper Max O'Leary saved but pushed back into the path of Simms.