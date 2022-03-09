The American was initially groomed as a summer successor to Marcelo Bielsa and in his meetings with majority owner Andrea Radrizzani the prospect of managing the Whites in the second tier was broadched.

He insists the club’s 2022/23 destination was irrelevant when he was discussing a potential Elland Road move, prior to the escalation of the club’s plans to bring him in.

“Andrea asked me would I come if at the end of the season they were in the Premier League or the Championship,” said Marsch, speaking last week in his first press conference at Thorp Arch.

“I said that, if I felt the project was right, then absolutely it didn’t matter. And so when they came to me eight days ago, it was time to show that I meant that.”

Marsch, who got off to a losing start at Leicester City but impressed with the defensive solidity Leeds showed in his 4-2-2-2 system, has his hands full trying to keep Leeds in the top flight, so isn’t giving next season much thought.

“My focus entirely is not on the Championship, it’s on finding ways that we will be in the Premier League,” he said.

“In the end, I’m committed to being here no matter what the situation is because I believe in it so much.”

He added: “Whenever you work for a club, you know that there’s things that you can suggest and try to work through, but you also know that there are situations that you have to accept,” he said.

“Every manager will tell you - and I say this in general - that good players make good managers, not the other way around. Every manager will tell you that he wants as good players as you can give him. You also have to understand that for the health of the group, and the health of every individual, that you have to respect possibilities of what is out there. I’m the type of manager that will try to control what is within the boundaries of what this role is. I try to work very diligently and carefully with the people around me, but I trust the people that are in their roles to do the jobs effectively. I certainly know that Victor Orta, his expertise, his communication style, his ability to help build a roster and a squad and a club in a really good way is really impressive. We will have a close, strong relationship as time goes on, but I certainly trust his ways, there’s no question about that.”

