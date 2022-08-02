Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville have all penned new deals at Elland Road ahead of a 2022/23 Premier League season.

Centre forward Gelhardt has signed a deal until the summer of 2027, with his fellow 2020 signings extending their contracts to the summer of 2026.

Gelhardt was bought from Wigan Athletic where he came through the academy, while Greenwood was a purchase from Arsenal and Summerville made the move from Dutch side Feyenoord.

All three are youth internationals, Gelhardt and Greenwood for England and Summerville for the Netherlands.

Their first season at Elland Road was spent in the Under 23s before breaking into Marcelo Bielsa's first team plans last season and forming part of Jesse Marsch's squad as the Whites retained their Premier League status.

Summerville was first to make a senior debut, in 2021, followed by Gelhardt a month later and Greenwood in December of last year.

A club spokesperson said the 20-year-olds have made an impact off the pitch as well as on it at Leeds United.

NEW DEALS - Leeds United CEO Angus Kinnear, director of football Victor Orta and majority owner Andrea Radrizzani with Sam Greenwood, Joe Gelhardt and Crysencio Summerville.

"Everyone at Leeds United is delighted that three such talented and hard-working professionals have decided to commit their future to Leeds United, where they will now continue their development under the guidance of Jesse Marsch and his coaching staff.

"Away from the pitch, Joe, Sam and Crysencio have all shown an exemplary attitude towards working within and visiting the local community, helping to inspire the future generations.