Tottenham Hotspur boss Conte faced Bielsa in Saturday's Premier League clash at Elland Road but the fixture proved Bielsa's final game in charge as Whites head coach as the Argentine was sacked following a 4-0 defeat.

The reverse followed Wednesday night's 6-0 hammering at Liverpool and last Sunday's 4-2 reverse at home to arch rivals Manchester United which itself came on the back of the previous weekend's 3-0 defeat at Everton.

Leeds have gone six games without a victory and the Whites reacted by sacking promotion winning boss Bielsa after three and a half years in charge.

FINAL BATLE: For Marcelo Bielsa, right, as Leeds United head coach when facing Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, left, in Saturday's Premier League clash at Elland Road. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Former Red Bull Leipzig boss Jesse Marsch is now expected to be named as Bielsa's successor but Spurs boss Conte has expressed his sadness at the decision to axe the Argentine, even if he can see the reasons why.

Asked about Bielsa's sacking, Conte said at a Monday press conference as quoted by football.london: "Honestly I’m very disappointed because we’re talking about an important manager and we are talking about a person that is a master for many managers, for many coaches in the past and in the present.

"I think, yesterday when I read the news, this news hurt me.

"We’re talking, I repeat, about not only a manager with a great idea and vision of football and taught a lot to other people, especially people in this job, but at the same time I have great respect for him as a person and as a man.

"In every situation he showed great integrity and honestly in football it’s not always you can find this type of person.

"I’m really disappointed for this but on the other hand, I understand that the club has to make a decision and I know very well the owner and chairman.

"Andrea Radrizzani, he’s my friend and it was nice to read the words he used yesterday about Marcelo.

"He spoke about the mentality he brought to the club because he worked for three and a half years.

"After the first season when they lost the promotion in the semi-final they had a promotion and then a fantastic season and also this season they were out of the relegation zone, but I understand the club has to try to change a situation and the first person you can change at this moment is the coach.

"But for sure Andrea knows very well the value of Marcelo and what he did for this club in this three and a half years."