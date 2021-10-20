Coady's side recorded a third victory in succession by leaving it late to win 3-2 at Aston Villa on Saturday, a result that took Wolves on to 12 points and tenth in the table.

Leeds are six points adrift and sit fourth-bottom but Coady says his team are braced for a difficult game in West Yorkshire this weekend, the Wolves skipper complimenting United and what they have achieved under their Argentine head coach.

Coady told wolves.co.uk: “We’ve got three more games before the next international break, and we’ll look to get as many points on the board, and see where we are when that comes.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PRAISE: From Wolves captain Conor Coady for Leeds United ahead of Saturday's trip to Elland Road. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

“But in terms of the next three games, we’re not looking too far ahead, we never do.

"It’s something we’ve never done at this football club and we won’t start now.

“We’re targeting Leeds on the weekend, we’re targeting to put on a good performance, we’re targeting to try and get the best performance we possibly can to try and win the game.

“We know how tough it’s going to be.

"We know how good Leeds have been over the last couple of years, they’ve got their own way of playing, their own way of doing things and we’ve got to get our heads around that, because it’s such a tough way to play against.”

Wolves recorded the double over Leeds last season under former boss Nuno Espirito Santo who left the club in May and became Tottenham Hotspur's new manager the following month.

By then, Wolves had appointed former Benfica boss Bruno Lage as their new man in the dugout and the Molineux outfit have won four of their last five league games having fallen to defeat in Lage's first three top-flight fixtures in charge.

“Since the manager’s came in, he’s been brilliant," said Coady.

"His analysis, his meetings, the way he goes about it, his attention to detail on the training pitch, he takes absolutely everything on the training pitch and really wants to improve you – not just as an individual, but most importantly, as a team as well.

“He’s been fantastic and is really good to listen to on a daily basis and the analysis side is a lot different to what we were used to, but we’re all really enjoying it.”

Coady added: "I wouldn’t say that it’s about anything clicking, but we’ve listened to him as much as we can.

“There’s still a lot more improving to be done. We’ve not hit the majestic heights that we want to hit.

"We want to get better, we want to improve, but you always want to improve when you’re winning, and, luckily, we’re doing that at the minute.”

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.