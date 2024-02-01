Connor Roberts transfer verdict given as ex-Leeds United coach assesses Whites' January business
Leeds United are closing in on the signing of Connor Roberts from Burnley on transfer deadline day
Former Leeds United assistant manager Karl Robinson has praised Leeds United's 'precise' transfer business under the ownership of 49ers Enterprises. With the 11pm deadline looming, Leeds United are on the cusp of landing their first signing of the January window in the shape of Connor Roberts.
Roberts is expected to join the club from Burnley on loan, filling a hole at right-back which had been left by the departures of Luke Ayling and Djed Spence earlier in the window. It remains to be seen whether Roberts will be Leeds' only signing of the month, as links to centre-backs continue.
The January business follows a summer in which Leeds made nine signings and it's fair to say most of those new arrivals have been a success during their time at Elland Road so far.
Robinson, who spent a month working under Sam Allardyce at Leeds last season, was impressed with the way the club acted in the market last summer and the current Salford City manager is tipping Roberts to make an impact in West Yorkshire, too.
“A very good player I think that is good business," Robinson said on Sky Sports about the addition of Roberts. "Knowing Luke Ayling moving on, Spence went back. One thing Leeds have done really well since Sam left in the summer is that they had a clear plan.
“They knew what they wanted to do. They were precise with the signings they made in the summer. It looks like they are going to continue this window.”
Leeds have also been linked with moves for a series of wingers this month, including Manuel Benson and David Brooks, but their main focus has been on providing Daniel Farke with defensive reinforcements as they push for promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking following last season's relegation.