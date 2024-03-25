Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roberts has drawn comparisons to actors in period dramas and RAF fighter pilots of yesteryear while sporting his preened moustache, and though the 28-year-old acknowledges it is 'all a bit of a joke', the Welsh international hopes he can repeat his Burnley success of last year with the national team, and Leeds during the final six weeks of this season.

"My wife last year, she was like 'Why don't you grow it?' so I did and then we went on an unbeaten run at Burnley.

"I've done the same thing this year and keep asking her if I should shave it off but she likes it so I'm leaving it there.

"I think it has played about 25 Championship games and never lost, so I hope that continues in the Championship and maybe it gives us a bit of luck on Tuesday," Roberts told reporters in the Wales camp ahead of tomorrow night's make-or-break fixture with Poland at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Wales are potentially 90 minutes and one win from a third consecutive appearance at major tournaments, hoping to book their place at UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany this summer. A 4-1 win over club-mate Glen Kamara's Finland last Thursday set up Tuesday evening's decider with Poland which ultimately determines who joins Netherlands, Austria and France in Group D at the final tournament in June.

"For Wales, I've been lucky enough to be a part of big games. It's another one on Tuesday night," he said.

"Life, football is about moments and Tuesday is another moment, a chance to achieve something, to make memories. That's what we'll be trying to do as a team and a country. Hopefully we can all come together and do just that.