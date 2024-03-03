Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Connor Roberts is determined to make his mark at Leeds United but knows he'll have to show patience. Roberts joined the club in the final hours of the January transfer window as Leeds looked to add international experience to the full-back position.

However, he is still waiting to make his first start in the Championship for the Whites, with his four outings so far coming off the bench. The Burnley loanee did find the back of the net against Leicester City, of course, kick starting Leeds' turnaround against the Foxes at Elland Road with an effort that came seven minutes after his introduction into the contest and he did play the full 90 against Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round in midweek.

But, he was named as a substitute once more on Saturday as Leeds took on Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium, with Archie Gray continuing to get the nod at right-back. With 11 games still to play this season, Roberts is convinced that his time will come, though, after joining the club to help the Whites over the line in the promotion race.

“I have said it to many people, I am big enough, old enough and experienced enough to know that I can’t just be expected to come in and play every single game," Roberts said on Leeds' official podcast.

“Especially, when you come to a big club like Leeds who are fighting for promotion, you have to be patient and play when you do play but you have to give absolutely everything.

“Hopefully, at the end of the season, I can be able to turn around and say, I helped whether that be scoring a few more goals or playing a lot more or a few more games.