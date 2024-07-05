Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds United loanee and Wales international defender Connor Roberts made no secret his desire to one day return to Elland Road on a permanent basis.

The 28-year-old spent the second half of last season with Daniel Farke's promotion-hunting group but has since returned to parent club Burnley where he has 12 months left on his contract.

Roberts was keen to make an impression at Elland Road but found game-time limited due to a combination of injuries and the form of Archie Gray, who was snapped up by Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week in a £40 million deal.

With Gray no longer in the picture at Leeds, along with Luke Ayling, Cody Drameh and Jamie Shackleton departing, United are particularly short of options at right-sided full-back. Sam Byram's one-year extension was triggered after the play-off final, but given his injury history, there is no guarantee he will be able to start all 46 of Leeds' Championship fixtures in the coming season.

Roberts is a player with vast second tier experience and international pedigree having appeared at the European Championships and FIFA World Cup. He has made 185 appearances in the Championship throughout his career, scoring 16 and adding a further 21 assists, predominantly from right-back.

While his Leeds stint failed to ignite due to circumstances largely outside his control, it would be no surprise if the defender was keen to seek a route back to Elland Road on a permanent transfer this summer.

Roberts is known to be close off the field with Welsh contingent Joe Rodon, Dan James and Ethan Ampadu; an international cohort which saw youngster Charlie Crew added last month as the 17-year-old came off the bench to make his debut for the national team versus Gibraltar.

Rodon's return for £10 million has been rubber-stamped early in the window and will do no harm in persuading Roberts that Elland Road is the place for him, if Leeds and Burnley get their heads together and thrash out a deal which appears to suit all parties.

Upon arriving in LS11 earlier this year, Roberts said: "Football's a funny game, so I'll be doing my very best to make a good impression on and off the pitch and maybe in the future it can change from the straight loan but yeah, at the moment it's just come here try and help on and off the pitch.

"It's just a loan for now, but I think it would have been unbelievable to come here for the long term kind of thing, but I'm going to be incredibly privileged to play for Leeds United, whether that's a handful of times or every single game between now and the end of the season."