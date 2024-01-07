Confident view on Leeds United as Whites approach test with possible youngster chance
United’s third round hosts Peterborough are flying high in third place in the League One table but Leeds were installed as odds-on favourites to win inside 90 minutes when betting first opened for the game. Ahead of today’s 2pm kick-off, Leeds remain odds-on with every bookmaker as part of a confident vote from the oddsmakers that Daniel Farke’s side will put themselves into Monday evening’s fourth round draw.
The Whites are no bigger than 8-11 to progress in normal time but as short as 4-7. Peterborough can be backed at just short of 4-1 at 18-5 whilst the draw which would mean a replay is on offer at 10-3. Young Whites forward Mateo Joseph is also notably short in the first goalscorer market and challenging for favouritism at 11-2. Joseph is joint-second favourite in being the same price as team-mate Joel Piroe but just behind 5-1 market leader Patrick Bamford.
Leeds have the first eight players in the first scorer market and Johnson Clarke-Harris is rated the chief Peterborough threat but as big as 17-2 to get the game’s first goal. Ephron Mason-Clark and Ricky Jade-Jones are both 10s.