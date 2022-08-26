Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ANDREW DALTON

The Jesse Marsch express train pulls into the Amex on Saturday afternoon at a ground that Leeds United have yet to win at.

In fact you have to go back to November 2009 to the find the last time Leeds we're victorious away at Brighton, in a 3-0 win under Simon Grayson in League One.

Leeds United fans applaud during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Leeds United and Barnsley at Elland Road on August 24, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Confidence will be high following the victory over Chelsea as Leeds will be looking to make it four unbeaten at the start of a top-flight season for the first time since the 2001-02 campaign. Brighton have had a superb start, also talking seven from nine including superb away wins at Man United and West Ham.

We’re all in a for a treat on Saturday and I expect Leeds to go with the same 11 that started against Chelsea.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Leeds United 1.

ANDY RHODES

After such a positive win last weekend over Chelsea at Elland Road and midweek Carabao Cup progress, the onus will be on Leeds to keep the momentum going on the south coast.

Brighton have started equally well and sit level with Leeds on goal difference, and they have caught the eye after impressive wins at Man United and West Ham.

The Whites will be wary of the threat posed by the likes of Leandro Trossard and Danny Welbeck. Leeds, though, carry more threat of their own this season, with players looking revitalised after the summer break.

Many fans will have added Rodrigo to their fantasy football teams this week, while Jack Harrison has four goal involvements in three league games.

It’s clear to see that Leeds have improved this season and have started strongly. If they can keep this going with a win at Brighton, Jesse Marsch’s side will catch even more eyes.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Leeds United 1.

KEITH INGHAM

FOLLOW THAT! After the superb demolition of Chelsea, Leeds will find it hard to top that result but will try to when they travel to Brighton at the weekend.

Brighton may have sold defender Marc Cucurella to Chelsea but still look an impressive unit with a win over ‘Manu’ at Old Trafford under their belts already on the first day of the season and they also drew with Newcastle as well as last week’s impressive win over West Ham.

Danny Welbeck, although not scoring, has been playing well and Leeds will have to be mindful of him.

Jesse Marsch will, more than likely, stick with the team that beat Chelsea with Rodrigo hoping to continue his goalscoring start to this season.

In many people’s minds, he is now the ‘main man’ and Patrick Bamford, even if he’s fit, may well start on the bench.

I’d settle for a point for this game against, as I said earlier, a good side. There might be a few goals too.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Leeds United 2.

DAVID WATKINS

Leeds have got off to a terrific start to the season, of that there is now no doubt.

There were aspects of the games with Wolves and Southampton that could be criticised but the win over Chelsea had hardly a blemish and now we’re through to the third round of the EFL Cup.

And so to Brighton, another team, like Leeds, that has had an exceptional start to their season. That opening-day win over Manchester United surprised many but the Seagulls followed that up with a solid home draw with Newcastle and then humbled West Ham 2-0 at the London Stadium. Add to that their comfortable away win in the EFL Cup at Forest Green and it is hard to fault their start. Defensively they look strong with just one goal conceded so far.

Last season, Leeds grabbed a vital point when struggling to find form. This season, it’s hard to look beyond a similar result as neither will want to spoil their early-season record.

Prediction: Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Leeds United 0.

MIKE GILL

After the wonderful performance against Chelsea and the routine dispatching of Barnsley, United head back to the south coast.

Graham Potter continues to do a good job at Brighton, who sit fifth on the same number of points as the Whites. Jesse Marsch will be doing his utmost to keep his players' feet firmly on the ground after their impressive start to the season.

One thing that the Barnsley game did show clearly is that we now possess a strong squad with players having to fight for their places.Not too long ago a cup game would be played out using a disjointed and threadbare squad with the inevitable consequences. Saturday's clash should see a refreshed team with Klich, Sinisterra Gelhardt & Co all knocking on the door for more minutes.

United have spent wisely this summer but will need a good contribution from every player to see them through to November’s ‘international break’.