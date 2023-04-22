Confident Fulham boss satisfied by Leeds United result as Silva makes 'the best' claim
Fulham manager Marco Silva believes his side were good value for all three points against Leeds United on Saturday afternoon
In his post-match press conference on Saturday afternoon, the Portuguese coach spoke bullishly about his team who recorded back-to-back wins following a recent run of tricky form. He commended his players’ approach to the Leeds threat as well as their ability to create danger for Javi Gracia’s men.
"Definitely [deserved],” Silva said of the result. “Throughout the 99 minutes we were the best team on the pitch. The first half was much more balanced.
"Even if you knew that Leeds came from two bad results and conceded 11 goals we knew that we should have controlled the game, we planned to do that.
"We knew that we couldn't give them the chance to counter or to expose us with fast attacks. We had our chances to create clear chances but the decision wasn't the best.
"Second half we were the best. We adjusted some positions at half-time and our attack plan. I think we did it well. We won more duels and the two goals started in those moments, winning the second ball. We could have scored even more. We hit crossbars, we had chances in the second half. Overall we were the best team,” Silva finished confidently.
Fulham went two goals up in the space of 15 minutes during the second half at Craven Cottage, in part due to two handling errors by Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier. The Frenchman flapped at a cross from the left-hand side in the 58th minute which fell at the feet of Harry Wilson just outside the six-yard box. Then, on 72 minutes, Andreas Pereira was the beneficiary of Meslier’s attempted palmed clearance from another left-flank cross, controlling the ball with his midriff and lashing into an unguarded net.