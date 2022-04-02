The Whites are a best-priced 31-20 for victory in Saturday's 3pm kick-off at Elland Road but the Saints are not far behind at 19-10 whilst the draw is on offer at 11-4.

With Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford out injured, United's teen striker Joe Gelhardt is just about favourite to score first at 33-5, followed by Southampton forward Adams at 7-1.

Southampton's Adam Armstrong and United's record signing Rodrigo are both 15-2, followed by Whites star Raphinha and Saints forward Armando Broja who are both 38-5.

MAIN THREAT: Southampton striker Che Adams. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images.

Chelsea loanee Broja netted the only goal of the game in the reverse fixture in October.

United youngster Sam Greenwood is next in the list at 42-5, followed by Southampton's Shane Long at 44-5 and then Whites winger Dan James at 9s.

Saints star James-Ward Prowse is then 10s, followed by team mates Theo Walcott (12s) and Mohamed Elyounoussi (25-2), United's Jack Harrison then next at 27-2.

In a very tight market, a 1-1 draw is favourite in the correct score market at 36-5 and Leeds are firmly expected to stay up in the longer term.

The Whites are currently fifth favourites to go down at 7-2, behind Norwich City (1-100), Watford (2-9), Burnley (4-7) and Everton (11-4).

Brentford are then 8s, followed by Newcastle United (33s), Brighton (150s) and Southampton (275s) who Leeds will hope are on the beach.