Confidence in Leeds United versus Southampton and in Premier League survival bid
Leeds United are marginal favourites to take all three points from Saturday's Premier League clash against Southampton whose Che Adams is rated the main threat.
The Whites are a best-priced 31-20 for victory in Saturday's 3pm kick-off at Elland Road but the Saints are not far behind at 19-10 whilst the draw is on offer at 11-4.
With Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford out injured, United's teen striker Joe Gelhardt is just about favourite to score first at 33-5, followed by Southampton forward Adams at 7-1.
Southampton's Adam Armstrong and United's record signing Rodrigo are both 15-2, followed by Whites star Raphinha and Saints forward Armando Broja who are both 38-5.
Chelsea loanee Broja netted the only goal of the game in the reverse fixture in October.
United youngster Sam Greenwood is next in the list at 42-5, followed by Southampton's Shane Long at 44-5 and then Whites winger Dan James at 9s.
Saints star James-Ward Prowse is then 10s, followed by team mates Theo Walcott (12s) and Mohamed Elyounoussi (25-2), United's Jack Harrison then next at 27-2.
In a very tight market, a 1-1 draw is favourite in the correct score market at 36-5 and Leeds are firmly expected to stay up in the longer term.
The Whites are currently fifth favourites to go down at 7-2, behind Norwich City (1-100), Watford (2-9), Burnley (4-7) and Everton (11-4).
Brentford are then 8s, followed by Newcastle United (33s), Brighton (150s) and Southampton (275s) who Leeds will hope are on the beach.
