Confidence in Leeds United bid as Whites await new level of opposition

A new level of opposition awaits Leeds United but with Whites confidence ahead of the new Championship campaign.

Daniel Farke’s Whites have reeled off three wins out of three from their pre-season friendlies so far but this afternoon’s visit of Valencia represents the summer’s sole warm-up clash against top-flight opponents. Valencia – who finished the 2023-24 La Liga season in ninth place – represent a new level of opposition for Leeds yet Farke’s Whites are still predicted to emerge triumphant and make it four wins out of four ahead of the new season.

Despite their top-flight status, Valencia are heading to Elland Road as slight underdogs in being a best-priced 15-8. Leeds, who are only just better than evens with some firms, are no bigger than 13-10 whilst the draw is on offer at 12-5. The contest to finish in a 1-1 draw is marginally favourite in the correct score market at 6-1 but followed then by a 2-1 win for Leeds at 17-2.