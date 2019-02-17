Concern for Leeds United over Kemar Roofe with top scorer set for scan on knee injury

Leeds United are sweating on the fitness of top scorer Kemar Roofe with the striker set to undergo scans on a knee injury tomorrow.

Roofe has been sent for assessments on a problem suffered in Leeds’ 2-1 win over Swansea City on Wednesday amid concerns about the severity of the damage.

The forward completed 90 minutes of the midweek victory but has undergone treatment since then and was pictured in a leg brace in Leeds city centre yesterday.

The worry about Roofe, who has scored 14 league goals this season, comes just a fortnight after £7m striker Patrick Bamford made his comeback from a second knee ligament injury.

Bamford’s campaign has been heavily affected by two knee problems but head coach Marcelo Bielsa was able to start both players in his starting line-up for the first time in a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough earlier this month.

The inclusion of Bamford up front saw Roofe switch to an attacking midfield role and they were used by Bielsa in the same positions against Swansea.

United have just 14 games remaining and are third in the Championship after victories for leaders Norwich City and second-placed Sheffield United yesterday. Leeds, however, hold a game in hand.

An absence for Roofe, who missed six matches with a calf strain in September and October, would increase the heavy toll of injuries within Bielsa’s squad.

Rob Price, the club’s head of medicine and performance, told the YEP a fortnight ago that the physio department at Thorp Arch had already dealt with 45 separate injuries.