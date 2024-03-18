'Complete package' claim made as key Leeds United asset the difference maker

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Farke's Leeds United are the 'complete package' as they push to reclaim a spot in the Premier League. That's the belief of Sky Sports pundit Jobi McAnuff after watching the Whites make short work of Millwall to take up top spot in the Championship table.

Goals from Wilfried Gnonto and Dan James were the difference on a jubilant afternoon at Elland Road, as Leeds extended their fine run of form to 12 wins from their last 13 games in the league. Leeds have scored 28 goals in that time, averaging just over two goals a game, but they have also kept 10 clean sheets, which underlines just how difficult they have been to play against.

Such defensive strength complements Leeds' attacking riches so well, McAnuff believes, and after watching Leeds on a regular basis this season, the former Reading man expects to see the Whites build on their momentum over the final eight games of the campaign.

"That would have been the target before the game," McAnuff told Sky Sports when asked about the impact of hitting top spot. "It's not always easy, Ipswich won and of course Leicester in FA Cup action, when you've got that opportunity.

"Sometimes that can be a little bit of an issue but the form they're in, at home in particular, they were so comfortable. They dealt with that first 20-25 minutes really well.

"That defensive stability they've got throughout the team really has been the platform and that just gives the license for those attacking players to go and win the games of football. This is a complete package at the moment and I can't really see anyone stopping them at the moment to be honest."

